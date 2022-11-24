Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Tbonz Augusta feeds holiday meal to local first responders

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day for Tbonz Augusta.

Volunteers spent most of Thursday handing out plates. Organizers say they have been doing this tradition for 30 years.

At first, the operation started to ensure kids who stayed at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia had a hot, family-style meal for the holidays. Operations grew to include first responders.

This year they fed over 150 kids and first responders from Columbia and Richmond counties.

“We were able to serve the kids and their family inside the restaurant, but once COVID hit, it almost got to the point that our friends that are policemen said they don’t have anywhere to go during Thanksgiving, so we said, ‘okay, perfect timing guys’,” said Manager Henry Scheer.

They asked some local artists and students from the Columbia Virtual Academy to help decorate the to-go boxes. It put a smile on everyone’s face.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

