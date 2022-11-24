Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Surprise delivery: Atlanta McDonald’s managers help deliver baby in the restaurant bathroom

[FILE] An exterior angle photograph of a new style McDonald's Restaurant.
[FILE] An exterior angle photograph of a new style McDonald's Restaurant.(WIBW)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray, and Tunisia Woodward helped to safely deliver a baby at the local Atlanta McDonald’s during their shift on Wednesday.

According to a release, the pregnant customer and her husband had stopped at McDonald’s to eat when they realized that her water had broken. The three employees heard their customer screaming and jumped in to help ultimately delivering the couple’s baby.

“We don’t just serve food, we strive to serve feel-good moments every day, and this was in fact the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team,” said Steve Akinboro, local McDonald’s owner of this restaurant.

The three employees will be rewarded with $250 gift cards to be used towards their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations as a token of appreciation, local McDonald’s owner-operator Steve Akinboro said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Ricardo Daggett
3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere

Latest News

Cost of Christmas trees in Atlanta is soaring due to short supply, inflation.
Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia
Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 50
New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here...
No need to be alone: Here are some free Thanksgiving dinners
Macy's parade
Organizers promise best-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade