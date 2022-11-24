Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC(WFXG)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories.

Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday.

In addition to park entries, tours at three historic homes will also be included.

The historic homes are Rose Hill Plantation, Redcliffe Plantation and Hampton Plantation.

The promotion is part of the agency’s #OptOutsideSC challenge and encourages South Carolinians to spend time outside on the day after Thanksgiving.

To find a list of state parks, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Ricardo Daggett
3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

Latest News

A car fire on Interstate 20 near the Martintown Road exit caused traffic problems around noon...
Car fire snarls Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
A car fire on Interstate 20 near the Martintown Road exit caused traffic problems around noon...
Car fire snarls Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
Georgia Department of Labor office, Augusta
Augusta sees a tiny increase in unemployment rate
Cost of Christmas trees in Atlanta is soaring due to short supply, inflation.
Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia