Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set on I-20 at state line

Another overnight lane closure is planned on Interstate 20 near the state line.
Another overnight lane closure is planned on Interstate 20 near the state line.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight lane closure is planned this week on Interstate 20 as part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project.

The westbound right lane will be closed between Martintown Road and the Augusta Canal from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The left and right shoulders will be closed, as well.

MORE | https://www.wrdw.com/2022/11/28/gas-prices-drop-georgia-south-carolina-over-past-week/

The closure will allow the delivery and placement of concrete girders for ongoing construction on the new bridge, a project between the Georgia and South Carolina departments of transportation.

Coming up in Columbia County ...

EVANS, Ga. - Columbia County officials have announced several road and lane closures coming up next week:

  • Temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Bound Court. Due to paving, the temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.
  • Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road from Southern Pines Drive to Millstone Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. It’s part of the Furys Ferry widening project.
  • Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on these streets in the Knob Hill subdivision: Knob Hill Drive, Knob Hill Circle, Knob Hill Court West, Knob Hill Count East, Avrett Lane, Avrett Way, Avrett Court, Cornerstone Place, Cornerstone Court, Woody Hill Circle, Jami Court, Terri Court and Woody Hill Court. The temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.
  • Temporary closure of Brookfield Parkway at 815 Brookfield Parkway. Due to utility repairs, no through traffic will be allowed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
  • Temporary closure of Hillside Drive at 4537 Hillside Drive. Due to utility repairs, no through traffic will be allowed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
John Jackson
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Richmond County early voters eager to cast a ballot in Senate runoff
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Crash near Padgett Highway snarls eastbound traffic on I-520
I-20 at standstill due to Thanksgiving accident.
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
If you're on the road for Thanksgiving, you won't be alone.
If you’re on the road this weekend, you won’t be alone
This was the scene of a crash that blocked a and of westbound Interstate 20 on Nov. 23, 2022.
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road