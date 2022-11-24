Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set on I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight lane closure is planned this week on Interstate 20 as part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project.

The westbound right lane will be closed between Martintown Road and the Augusta Canal from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The left and right shoulders will be closed, as well.

The closure will allow the delivery and placement of concrete girders for ongoing construction on the new bridge, a project between the Georgia and South Carolina departments of transportation.

Coming up in Columbia County ...

EVANS, Ga. - Columbia County officials have announced several road and lane closures coming up next week:

Temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Bound Court. Due to paving, the temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road from Southern Pines Drive to Millstone Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. It’s part of the Furys Ferry widening project.

Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on these streets in the Knob Hill subdivision: Knob Hill Drive, Knob Hill Circle, Knob Hill Court West, Knob Hill Count East, Avrett Lane, Avrett Way, Avrett Court, Cornerstone Place, Cornerstone Court, Woody Hill Circle, Jami Court, Terri Court and Woody Hill Court. The temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

Temporary closure of Brookfield Parkway at 815 Brookfield Parkway. Due to utility repairs, no through traffic will be allowed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Temporary closure of Hillside Drive at 4537 Hillside Drive. Due to utility repairs, no through traffic will be allowed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

