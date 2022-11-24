No need to be alone: Here are some free community Thanksgiving dinners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re alone for Thanksgiving or can’t afford the fixings for a meal, there are some options.

Here’s a look at some community meals taking place:

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St, Augusta, 11 a.m. to noon: Whether alone or with your family, everyone is welcome at the soup kitchen, which is open 365 days a year.

One Table, Salvation Army headquarters, 322 Gayle Ave., Aiken, 11 a.m.: Held at a new location this year, the Thanksgiving dinner is open to the entire community. You are invited to bring a dish to share or just come as you are.

Atomic City Café, 218 Main St. South, New Ellenton, 3-11 p.m.: Daphne Simpkins, owner of the café, is hosting her second annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who doesn’t have a place to go. She’s also holding a coat and clothes drive for people in need.

