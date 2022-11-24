Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple.

Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community.

It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal.

Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and Paulette Fields started this event 22 years ago and say it started with a desire to help those in need.

“We need to give back to the community. We are so blessed, and there are those with so many needs. The Lord just called us to do this,” said Paulette.

The Fields family says they’ve been doing this for so long, giving back is the only memory of Thanksgiving their grandkids have. Many families who volunteer have this as their memory as well.

“Most of them are the same faithful volunteers every year. We have family and friends,” she said.

One new volunteer, Amanda Green, came from Atlanta to lend a helping hand.

“I lost my dad over a year ago, so holidays are a little different for us this is a nice way for us to give back and give back with family. We can celebrate tomorrow,” she said.

Sometimes the serving goes beyond just a Thanksgiving meal.

Paulette said: “They couldn’t afford to buy medicine and food, and they were trying to decide what they were going to do, so we gave them the meal, and then we came back with groceries.”

Roy said: “The kids weren’t going to have anything for Christmas. We went and bought Christmas for them also.”

Not only do they serve food at the local volunteer fire station, but they also have to-go boxes with seniors in the area, and once everything is done, they go out and deliver their food to ensure they have a Thanksgiving meal.

