Lane, road closures coming up in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County officials have announced several road and lane closures coming up next week:

Temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Bound Court. Due to paving, the temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road from Southern Pines Drive to Millstone Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. It’s part of the Furys Ferry widening project.

Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on these streets in the Knob Hill subdivision: Knob Hill Drive, Knob Hill Circle, Knob Hill Court West, Knob Hill Count East, Avrett Lane, Avrett Way, Avrett Court, Cornerstone Place, Cornerstone Court, Woody Hill Circle, Jami Court, Terri Court and Woody Hill Court. The temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

Temporary closure of Brookfield Parkway at 815 Brookfield Parkway. Due to utility repairs, no through traffic will be allowed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.