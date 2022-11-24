If you’re on the road this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone

Submit Photos/Videos
By Hallie Turner
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re driving to your Thanksgiving destination, be prepared for some potentially crowded roads in both Georgia and South Carolina.

Thanksgiving travel is expected to be at or above pre-pandemic levels in both states, and AAA expects nearly 90-percent of all Thanksgiving travelers to be taking a car.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that during the Thanksgiving travel period over just the past two years, more than 1,000 thousand people have been injured and more than two dozen have been killed in crashes on South Carolina highways.

So more troopers will be on the roads, too, in both states.

“We want to be able to keep everyone safe, and we want to have an adequate amount of troopers responsive to any incidents or collisions that may occur,” SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. “Driving is a privilege. Just keep your eyes on the road and stay safe.”

Across the Savannah River, the Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will have extra staffing to enforce speeding, DUI, hands-free, seat belt and all traffic safety laws through the holiday travel period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

On Thanksgiving Day, roads are expected to be the busiest around noon.

And on Friday, officials say late afternoon/evening is when traffic will be at its worst.

Higher prices

  • Airfares cost 22% more this Thanksgiving than last year
  • Hotel nights cost 17% more than they did 2021
  • On the other hand, car rentals cost 7% less
