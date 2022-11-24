If you’re on the road this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re driving to your Thanksgiving destination, be prepared for some potentially crowded roads in both Georgia and South Carolina.

Thanksgiving travel is expected to be at or above pre-pandemic levels in both states, and AAA expects nearly 90-percent of all Thanksgiving travelers to be taking a car.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that during the Thanksgiving travel period over just the past two years, more than 1,000 thousand people have been injured and more than two dozen have been killed in crashes on South Carolina highways.

BY THE NUMBERS • In Georgia, 1.5 million people will take a Thanksgiving trip, an increase of 14,000 people from last year. Meanwhile, 114,307 Georgians are expected to fly and 26,694 are expected to take some other form of transportation. • In South Carolina, 739,000 travelers are expected to drive, while 95,940 will fly and 33,600 are expected to use another means of travel.

So more troopers will be on the roads, too, in both states.

“We want to be able to keep everyone safe, and we want to have an adequate amount of troopers responsive to any incidents or collisions that may occur,” SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. “Driving is a privilege. Just keep your eyes on the road and stay safe.”

Across the Savannah River, the Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will have extra staffing to enforce speeding, DUI, hands-free, seat belt and all traffic safety laws through the holiday travel period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

On Thanksgiving Day, roads are expected to be the busiest around noon.

And on Friday, officials say late afternoon/evening is when traffic will be at its worst.

Higher prices

Airfares cost 22% more this Thanksgiving than last year

Hotel nights cost 17% more than they did 2021

On the other hand, car rentals cost 7% less

