Here’s which stores are closed today for Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.
Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed. See the rest of the list below.
In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 25 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.
If you need some last-minute supplies for your Thanksgiving meal, a handlful of gricery stores in the CSRA will be open limited hours:
- Kroger from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Food Lion from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fresh Market from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MORE HOLIDAY COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:.
- On Your Side: Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
- If you’re on the road this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone
- SNAP snag almost threatens Thanksgiving for local families
Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.
Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:
- Banana Republic
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW (hours vary by location)
- Gap
- Home Depot
- Home Goods
- Hy-Vee
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI (also closed on Black Friday)
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta
- Walmart
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.