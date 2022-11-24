Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Here’s which stores are closed today for Thanksgiving

Closed sign
Closed sign(Contributed)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed. See the rest of the list below.

MORE | How we can make a difference this holiday season

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 25 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

If you need some last-minute supplies for your Thanksgiving meal, a handlful of gricery stores in the CSRA will be open limited hours:

  • Kroger from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Food Lion from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Fresh Market from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE HOLIDAY COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW (hours vary by location)
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • Hy-Vee
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI (also closed on Black Friday)
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Ricardo Daggett
3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere

Latest News

Aldi in south Augusta on Peach Orchard Road
New Aldi brings grocery options to south Augusta
Fist bump
S.C. leaders look at the future of state’s workforce
Having grown and with ambitious plans for the future, the Clubhouse is about to turn 10.
Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
Stats bring positive news in jobs in Georgia, South Carolina