Here’s which stores are closed today for Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed. See the rest of the list below.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 25 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

If you need some last-minute supplies for your Thanksgiving meal, a handlful of gricery stores in the CSRA will be open limited hours:

Kroger from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food Lion from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh Market from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW (hours vary by location)

Gap

Home Depot

Home Goods

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Marshalls

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walmart

