Golden Harvest holds Master’s Table Thanksgiving meal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest held its Thanksgiving dinner at the Master’s Table.

The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen feeds the community daily, but when Thanksgiving rolls around, they need more place settings for the hundreds who show up for the food and fellowship.

Jean Vaught has been volunteering at the soup kitchen since 2007.

“I think any day is a great opportunity to come out and serve the community,” she said.

She helps prepare food and serves trays to the guests who come here for a meal that’s hot and from the heart.

“I look at it as though, what if it were me? What if it was me that somebody would need to serve a meal or put clothes on my back,” said Vaught.

Signs of inflation have hit here too. Golden Harvest says it’s serving more people this year than in the past.

Golden Harvest VP of Marketing Abby Muehlfeld said: “At the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, we’re seeing a 23% increase in the people we’re serving over last year.”

It wouldn’t be possible without the helping hands and kindness of volunteers like Vaught and staff members like LaDonna Doleman.

“I love feeding people. I tell people all the time, doctors write prescriptions, and I write recipes. My recipes are medicine,” she said.

It’s the first Thanksgiving, in two years, that trays have been given, and tables inside are set.

“This Thanksgiving is very dear to me because this is our first Thanksgiving back inside our building,” said Doleman.

Muehlfeld said: “It’s really nice because people are able to converse, they’re able to talk and it’s more than just feeding, it’s about community and really being together.”

Providing that sense of community is what Vaught says is her favorite thing about serving.

“I love being able to talk to anyone and everyone,” she said. “It really means a lot because you know, sometimes people just need someone that wants to have a conversation with them, not just staring at them as they walk past.”

Golden Harvest expected to fill at least 200 to 250 plates. That’s normally what they see over an entire weekend.

