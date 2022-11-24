Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower or two but many locations will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the low to mid-60s.

More steady and widespread rain will move into the region starting early Friday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the low 60s with some locations remaining in the upper 50s. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ - 1.25″ with a few isolated spots seeing more. Much of the rainfall will wrap up Friday night and we’ll dry things back out for Saturday with afternoon temps warmer in the mid-60s.

The dry weather is short-lived with another front expected to move through the CSRA Sunday morning. Fortunately, it’s not an all-day rain event with much of the rain wrapping up around 2 pm.

We’ll finally see the sunshine return by Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs, gorgeous, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front which could move in by next Wednesday brining us an additional chance at rain. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

