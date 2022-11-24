Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry most of Thanksgiving with rain moving in overnight into Friday morning.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower or two but many locations will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the low to mid-60s.

More steady and widespread rain will move into the region starting early Friday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the low 60s with some locations remaining in the upper 50s. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ - 1.25″ with a few isolated spots seeing more. Much of the rainfall will wrap up Friday night and we’ll dry things back out for Saturday with afternoon temps warmer in the mid-60s.

The dry weather is short-lived with another front expected to move through the CSRA Sunday morning. Fortunately, it’s not an all-day rain event with much of the rain wrapping up around 2 pm.

We’ll finally see the sunshine return by Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs, gorgeous, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front which could move in by next Wednesday brining us an additional chance at rain. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Ricardo Daggett
3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere

Latest News

Turkey Day Forecast
Turkey Day Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Outdoor Dining
Cloudy and Cool Thanksgiving, Rainy Black Friday
Rainy Friday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
RAIN CHANCES THU - SAT
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding