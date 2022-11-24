Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For your Thanksgiving evening we’ll see a few light isolated showers with temperatures cooling out of the 60s and into the low 50s by tomorrow morning.

More steady and widespread rain will move into the region starting early Friday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool in the upper 50s. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ - 1.25″ with a few isolated spots seeing more. Much of the rainfall will wrap up Friday night and we’ll dry things back out for Saturday with afternoon temps warmer in the mid-60s.

The dry weather is short-lived with another front expected to move through the CSRA Sunday morning. Light to moderate rainfall will be possible with an isolated thunderstorm not ruled out. Fortunately, it’s not an all-day rain event with much of the rain wrapping up around 2 pm.

We’ll finally see the sunshine return by Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs, gorgeous, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by next Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and a rumble of thunder. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

