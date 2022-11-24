Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake

Submit Photos/Videos
West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake
West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake(Army Corps of Engineers)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1.

Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure.

MORE | S.C. state parks offering free admission on Black Friday

Also, paving activities will prevent access to the Bartram Trail and parking lot area at the entrance to the park.

The closest alternate access points to the trail are along Lake Springs Road and at the main trailhead entrance outside the Petersburg Campground.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

