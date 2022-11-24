Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1.

Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure.

Also, paving activities will prevent access to the Bartram Trail and parking lot area at the entrance to the park.

The closest alternate access points to the trail are along Lake Springs Road and at the main trailhead entrance outside the Petersburg Campground.

