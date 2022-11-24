Car fire snarls Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car fire around noon on Thanksgiving caused a massive traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 20 near the state line.

It happened right at the peak traffic time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday traffic period.

Flames were fully engulfing the sedan as firefighters arrived at the scene.

They soon had the fire out, but the traffic problems continued will into Georgia for at least half an hour as a lane remained closed.

Noon Thursday was expected by authorities to be the peak traffic time for the Thanksgiving travel period , with holiday travel in both Georgia and South Carolina predicted to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels.

