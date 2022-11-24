Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Car fire snarls Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line

This was the scene of a car fire that broke out on eastbound Interstate 20 around noon on Thanksgiving Day, blocking a lane and snarling traffic.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car fire around noon on Thanksgiving caused a massive traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 20 near the state line.

It happened right at the peak traffic time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday traffic period.

MORE | If you’re on the road this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone

Flames were fully engulfing the sedan as firefighters arrived at the scene.

They soon had the fire out, but the traffic problems continued will into Georgia for at least half an hour as a lane remained closed.

Noon Thursday was expected by authorities to be the peak traffic time for the Thanksgiving travel period, with holiday travel in both Georgia and South Carolina predicted to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
A fire broke out at the Food Lion shopping center on Nov. 23 at 2115 Windsor Spring Road.
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
Ricardo Daggett
3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

Latest News

If you're on the road for Thanksgiving, you won't be alone.
If you’re on the road this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone
This was the scene of a crash that blocked a and of westbound Interstate 20 on Nov. 23, 2022.
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle...
1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements.
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements