Augusta sees a tiny increase in unemployment rate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded a slight month-to-month increase in unemployment, according to the latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Labor.

The city’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in October, up four-tenths of a percent over the previous month. A year earlier, the rate was 3.4 percent.

The labor force increased in Augusta by 239 and ended the month at 264,073. That number went down by 1,957 when compared to October 2021.

Augusta finished the month with 254,435 employed residents. That number decreased by 963 over the month and went down by 2,621 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Augusta ended October with 244,200 jobs. That number increased by 1,000 from September to October and rose by 4,000 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 19 percent in Augusta in October. When compared to last October, claims were down by about 15 percent.

The national picture

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose the highest level since August but still remains low by historic standards.

The Labor Department says 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750.

Employers added 261,000 jobs last month and are creating an average of nearly 407,000 a month this year. — on pace to make 2022 the second-best year for hiring (after 2021) in government records going back to 1940. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. The unemployment rate is 3.7%, a couple of ticks above a half-century low.

