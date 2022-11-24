Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man Wednesday night, the latest victim of a surge in deadly crime.

At 11 p.m., North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers responded to Riverview Park after a vehicle was found down an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined the driver had suffered a gunshot wound to the body, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Kevon D. Carlisle.

Carlisle will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Coroner’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.

A surge in shootings and other violent crimes has claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring, affecting communities large and small.

The region has already seen a deadly past week, with two fatal shootings in Augusta – claiming the lives of Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. and Lance Coleman – along with one in Saluda County and one in Hancock County.

In Augusta at least, authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs. Many of the victims, like Carlisle, have been young men.

