Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man Wednesday night, the latest victim of a surge in deadly crime.

At 11 p.m., North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers responded to Riverview Park after a vehicle was found down an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined the driver had suffered a gunshot wound to the body, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Kevon D. Carlisle.

Carlisle will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Coroner’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.

A surge in shootings and other violent crimes has claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring , affecting communities large and small.

The region has already seen a deadly past week, with two fatal shootings in Augusta – claiming the lives of Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. and Lance Coleman – along with one in Saluda County and one in Hancock County .

In Augusta at least, authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs. Many of the victims, like Carlisle, have been young men.

