Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Animals receive Thanksgiving feast at Aiken County Animal Shelter

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter, FOTAS, volunteers fed animals a Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

According to the release, FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle prepared the meal.

Although the shelter was closed on Thursday, volunteers came to walk the dogs and spend time with them.

Organizers say the cats received turkey cat food and treats. The dogs received a special dinner and a doggie cookie for dessert.

