Aiken One Table returns to bring people together for the holiday

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s One Table took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but Thursday, it returned.

Instead of pulling up a chair in the alley, its new spot downtown is in front of the Salvation Army.

Turkey, ham, mac and cheese, and so much more. It’s the meal many in Aiken were served at the first gathering since 2019.

Lillie Ford has been volunteering with one table for over ten years, and she says it’s part of what makes Thanksgiving one of her favorite holidays.

“I just enjoy it because I enjoy helping people and seeing those smiles and making them happy. It makes me feel good to know that I’m doing something to help somebody else,” she said.

One Table partnered with the Salvation Army to put on the event after serving the meal in downtown Aiken for the past decade.

Organizers say they expected a smaller turnout than usual due to the location change, but ultimately they’re happy to bring people together for the holiday.

Event Coordinator Kathryn Wade said: “We’re so glad that the community has supported us. They’ve brought out amazing amounts of food. Pans of food and desserts. Aiken always rises to the occasion the bless their neighbors and to bless the community.”

For attendees like Cindy Faulk, Thanksgiving Day was full of many Aiken traditions.

“We started with the Blessing of the Hounds and then came here to One Table, and we’ve got friends visiting from Kentucky to join us, and it’s been the best Thanksgiving ever,” she said

Local biker clubs helped prepare the turkeys this year. In the past, they served more than 800 people on Thanksgiving Day. That number was around 300, and they say they look forward to that number growing even more next year.

