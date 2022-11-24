Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

The 11th annual Aiken Turkey Trot benefits Toys for Tots

By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people got a head start working off some of their Thanksgiving meal by taking part in Aiken’s 11th annual Turkey Trot.

The event is for all ages and benefits a good cause.

It started with a one-mile fun run. Then came a timed 5K for the competitive runners and one that wasn’t timed for those who didn’t care about the clock.

One thing everyone cared about, Toys for Tots.

Everyone who took part had to bring a few unwrapped toys. Runners could also dress up in their favorite turkey attire.

It was fun to see them, as well as some out-of-town guests.

“We started the fun run with other members of our family, and they are always with us,” said Susan Burrows.

All participants received a t-shirt, and the top three took home medals. Organizers say they hope to have this event again next year.

