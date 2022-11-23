On Your Side: Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hopefully, you’ve made your last trip to the grocery store as you prep for Thanksgiving dinner.

But we know that’s not the case for everybody. If you’re planning on going on Thanksgiving, your options to shop are going to be a lot smaller.

We’re on your side with what you need to know before you make that last-last-second trip.

We stopped by a Kroger location to hear how shopping went to ensure everyone has the food they’re excited to have on their plates.

The trip to make sure everything was accounted for surprised Bridgette Walton because it wasn’t as bad as years past.

“It was really stocked, and the lines weren’t that bad,” she said.

She’s charged with making her mother’s stuffing, so she has to make sure all the ingredients are there.

“It’s very special because my mom had it down packed, so I was charged with it the past two years, and my brother is wanting it to be as good, so a little nerve-racking, but I’m gonna do it,” said Walton.

Others saw higher prices than normal but still will do what it takes in order to bring people together.

Mark Johnson was another shopper. He said, “Life is short. Inflation is high, but when you have people around you that you love, you can get through any tough times.”

Hank Sturgis didn’t go to the store for himself but for his loved ones.

“Trying to help out my granddaughter, so getting her a few things, that’s what grandparents are for,” he said.

These trips to the store to shop for her family are something Walton doesn’t take for granted.

“A lot of people don’t have family. I have an awesome family. It makes the holidays wonderful,” she said.

Local grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Kroger from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food Lion 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh Market 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lidl, Walmart, Target, and Publix will be closed.

A fire shut down the Food Lion on Windsor Spring Road. No word yet on if they’ll be able to open by Thursday.

