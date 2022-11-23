Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Water main break causes lane closures on W Martintown Road

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break has caused lane closures on West Martintown Road between Bunting Drive and Hammond Drive Wednesday morning.

The eastbound right lane will be closed while utility crews make repairs to the water line.

According to the City of North Augusta Public Information’s Facebook page, the lane closure is estimated to be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Branch Springs is the newest project from Southeastern Developments. The proposed area for the...
Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere
According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on...
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying of 22-year-old
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

MM
Dr. Coffin talks to us about Shingles
MM
The 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday Crawl is coming back to Augusta!
“Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this...
18 counties offering early voting this Saturday | Democrats respond to latest GOP opposition
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for November 23