Water main break causes lane closures on W Martintown Road

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break has caused lane closures on West Martintown Road between Bunting Drive and Hammond Drive Wednesday morning.

The eastbound right lane will be closed while utility crews make repairs to the water line.

According to the City of North Augusta Public Information’s Facebook page, the lane closure is estimated to be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.

