Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon.

They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve.

The meal starts at 11 a.m. It’ll be at the Salvation Army headquarters on Gayle Avenue. There’s also a free meal at the Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

