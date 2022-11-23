Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event

By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon.

They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve.

T.W. Josey’s class of 1994 holds annual community feast

The meal starts at 11 a.m. It’ll be at the Salvation Army headquarters on Gayle Avenue. There’s also a free meal at the Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Branch Springs is the newest project from Southeastern Developments. The proposed area for the...
Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere
Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on...
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

Latest News

Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve...
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year's...
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
Toys for Tots has drop-off locations along Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road at Walmart and...
Here’s how we can make a difference this holiday season
Here’s how we can make a difference during this holiday season
Here’s how we can make a difference during this holiday season