Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident.

According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.

Burke County deputies confirmed this week that McCardell’s left leg amputated had to be amputated.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office considers this man to be a threat to the community.

The two deputies involved in the shooting are back on full duty as of Wed. morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Regional Force Investigation Team is investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Southside Drive, in Burke County last week.

McCardell was shot after a nearly five-hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17.

MORE COVERAGE:

According to authorities, McCardell, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Maryland, deputies discovered.

Deputies say McCardell used his 2-year-old and 1-year-old as a shield as he fired at deputies, not intending to be taken alive.

McCardell has an active probation case, and active attempted murder warrants in Maryland, according to authorities.

McCardell, his wife, and two young children then moved or maybe fled the state to Burke County, where deputies got a call from his wife, who’d fled to the nearby woods after a domestic incident. Deputies went to the home to check on the children’s well-being, and that’s when the standoff began.

Deputies say he fired at home and they fired back. McCardell was shot in the leg and taken into custody, but had to be sent to a hospital for treatment.

Kevin McCardell (Baltimore County Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.