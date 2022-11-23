Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting

By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident.

According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.

Burke County deputies confirmed this week that McCardell’s left leg amputated had to be amputated.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office considers this man to be a threat to the community.

The two deputies involved in the shooting are back on full duty as of Wed. morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Regional Force Investigation Team is investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Southside Drive, in Burke County last week. 

McCardell was shot after a nearly five-hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17.

MORE COVERAGE:

According to authorities, McCardell, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Maryland, deputies discovered.

Deputies say McCardell used his 2-year-old and 1-year-old as a shield as he fired at deputies, not intending to be taken alive.

McCardell has an active probation case, and active attempted murder warrants in Maryland, according to authorities.

McCardell, his wife, and two young children then moved or maybe fled the state to Burke County, where deputies got a call from his wife, who’d fled to the nearby woods after a domestic incident. Deputies went to the home to check on the children’s well-being, and that’s when the standoff began.

Deputies say he fired at home and they fired back. McCardell was shot in the leg and taken into custody, but had to be sent to a hospital for treatment.

Kevin McCardell
Kevin McCardell(Baltimore County Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Branch Springs is the newest project from Southeastern Developments. The proposed area for the...
Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere
Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on...
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

Latest News

London
Grant Me Hope | London hopes for a mom, dad, sibling and pet
According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon was arrested and charged for incident that...
Man arrested for kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Gov. Brian Kemp lending more support to Herschel Walker in Senate runoff
from left: Emily Annette Osborn and Taylor Bo Dominy,
Pair arrested after gunfire damages tractor in Tennille