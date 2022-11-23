Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship

Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year's Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients.
By Nick Proto
Nov. 23, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship.

Schattaman says, “As a journalism major, it’s rewarding seeing a story progress but chasing your dreams can get costly.”

The scholarship is sponsored by our parent company, Gray television.

“It is a national competition. I used to like trying to get some more local scholarships, which I have a little less competition for. I didn’t know I was going get it, but when I got the phone call, it was so exciting to know hey, I am able to get this and show that I’m really a student that works hard,” Schattaman says.

She says that $1,500 will sure come in handy when it comes to books, supplies, groceries and more.

