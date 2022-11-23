SNAP snag almost threatens Thanksgiving for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving.

Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom.

On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s birthday Saturday or for a Thanksgiving meal this week.

Facing inflation and workforce shortages, the Department of Human Services is working through a spike in applicants and renewals for SNAP benefits, according to a department spokesperson, Kylie Winton.

Winton couldn’t say how many people were impacted by the delays but said they mainly affected those who sought to renew their benefits from August to October.

Winton said the agency’s staff is working this week to speed up benefits for recipients of SNAP – the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

Meanwhile, the company that runs the online benefits site was working on a solution, as well, with the hope of getting people caught up by Thanksgiving.

According to the latest published data, 926,849 Georgians receive SNAP benefits, averaging $336 per household, per month.

Winton stressed that it’s important for those seeking to renew their SNAP benefits to continue to fill out the necessary paperwork.

As for Lewis, her family will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Golden Harvest Food Bank and a local partner, Concerned Women in Grovetown, came through with enough supplies to get them through a few days.

Then her benefits finally posted Wednesday morning, as did everyone else, according to state officials.

