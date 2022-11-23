Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m.

ELSEWHERE IN THE REGION:

Coleman was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., according to Bowen.

Also on Sunday, Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., 46, died after being shot in the right leg around noon Sunday in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Road off Glenn Hills Drive.

The two are among the latest victims of a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming more than 50 lives . The outbreak has affected communities large and small, but as the CSRA’s largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

