Pair arrested after gunfire damages tractor in Tennille

TENNILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two women were arrested after a tractor was damaged by gunfire overnight in Tennille, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

The damage was discovered after deputies responded to a report of gunshots on Fourth Street.

Deputies contacted two victims and discovered a tractor damaged by gunfire.

An alert was issued along with a description of the suspects, who were eventually found by deputies off Highway 68 South.

They were taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to authorities.

Emily Annette Osborn, 26, of Bonaire, is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, obstruction of an officer, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, first-degree criminal damage and reckless conduct, according to authorities.

Taylor Bo Dominy, 32, of Kathleen, is charged with terroristic threats and acts, reckless driving, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharging a gun near a roadway, first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, kidnapping, aggravated assault, obstruction of an office, criminal trespass (misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

