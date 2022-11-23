Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | Nov. 23, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s always something happening on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene. Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news.

A new modern Lebanese restaurant is officially opening Dec. 5 in Buckhead at the Modera Prominence development on Lenox Road. Zakia, which features a 6,000-square-foot dining room, a bar and lounge area, a private dining room and a patio, is named after the grandmother of Ryan and Jonathan Akly of the Restaurant Consulting Group. The restaurant offers mezze, meats and seafood made with family recipes with a twist. It is open 7 days a week.

Ford Fry’s Little Rey on Piedmont Avenue NE will be offering brunch on Black Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Brunch items will include their fan-favorite homemade flour tortilla breakfast tacos and sweet hotcakes amongst other menu items.

Whataburger is opening its first metro Atlanta restaurant in the Kennesaw area on Nov. 28. It will be located at 705 Town park Lane NW and will open with drive-thru service only. The dining room and other services will be offered at a later date. This is the first of 10 planned locations in metro Atlanta.

TKO, a Korean-American street food concept opening a brick-and-mortar location at Southern Feedstore soon, can be found at Roundtrip Brewing Company for a pop-up on Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Cozy Coop is now open in the Marietta area on Barrett Creek parkway. The menu features fried chicken and other Southern staples. According to Atlanta Chef Ricky Navas and restaurateur Mike Madonna, their goal is to reimagine what the fast-food experience can be.

The Greek Pizzeria & Gyros in Atlanta is celebrating their one-year anniversary from 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4. They will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring a variety of pizzas, including vegan and vegetarian options, along with signature Greek favorites like hummus, tzatziki dips, spanakopita, fried pies, baklava, and more. Cold draft brews will tap for $4, the first 25 people to buy tickets will receive a free commemorative t-shirt. The Greek will also have live music, giveaways, a raffle, and plenty of surprises throughout the festive event. Tickets to The Greek’s First Anniversary Celebration are on sale now for $10 at www.freshtix.com/events/the-greek-turns-one. Kids 12 and under get in free. A portion of ticket proceeds and draft beer sales throughout the month of December will benefit Second Helpings Atlanta, a nonprofit food rescue organization whose mission is to reduce hunger and food waste in the Metro Atlanta area by distributing healthy, nutritious surplus food to those in need.

The Georgia Vegfest is happening Dec. 4 at Gas South Convention Center. Guests will enjoy plant-based culinary delights, animal-friendly wellness and beautry products and more from 80-plus vendors, including food trucks outside the convention center. There will also be an incredible lineup of educators covering a variety of topics, including health, climate and animals.

Lazy Betty on DeKalb Avenue NE is hosting its second Surf & Turf Dinner on Dec. 7. The meal will feature nine courses, including an amuse bouche and dessert, plus the option to add wine pairings. Highlights include Miyazaki A-5 Tartare with oyster mayonnaise, cured yolk & snail caviar, Steamed Scallop with seared foie gras, cognac au poivre, green peppercorn & beef jus, and Vichyssoise Agnolotti with mussel pilpil, iberico guanciale & ocean froth. Cost is $325 with an optional wine pairing of $175.

Bad Daddy’s is offering a new holiday menu featuring two new burgers. The Home for the Holidays Birger features a turkey patty, fried Brie cheese, grilled apples and is topped with a house-made cranberry orange compote. The Hangover Burger delivers Bad Daddy’s signature Angus patty topped with its house-made American cheese, a slice of rosemary ham and a fried egg, all sitting on top of a bed of smashed BD’s tots. Big Daddy’s is offering a Shake Your Pumpkin Shake.

Nobu Atlanta is now open in a 10,000-square-foot space in the lobby level of Nobu Hotel Atlanta in Buckhead. The 272-seat restaurant was influenced by a traditional Japanese garden pavilion. Diners can expect iconic Nobu menu items, including Black Cod with Miso, Rock Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce, and Yellowtail Jalapeño. The bar and lounge features a backlit, white-onyx bar highlighted by a 12-foot-long river rock art installation. Located adjacent to the main dining room, the bar and lounge will serve light bites alongside signature and exclusive cocktails, including the Buckhead Cooler—only available at Nobu Atlanta.

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar in Marietta has added seasonal cocktails to its menu. The new cocktails feature tasty ingredients such as apple, cinnamon, cranberry and walnut bitters.

Le Colonial in Buckhead Village is now offering a prix fixe lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for $45 per person. The menu includes pan-seared chicken dumplings, Vietnamese chicken and cabbage salad, miso-glazed Faroe Island salmon with organic shitake mushrooms, green shrimp cutty and more.

Your Pie with locations in Grant Park, Marietta, Hapeville and Smyrna has announced its newest craft series -- the Spicy Italian Pizza and Peppermint Park Gelato -- ahead of the holiday season. Available through Dec. 31.

VIỆTVANA Coffee House opened on Nov. 18 at 848 Spring Street NW. The new coffee house concept offers a cafe-style experience featuring grab-and-go baked goods, boba tea, coffee and other beverages. Noodle dishes and banh mi is also offered. The idea for the café-style approach was born after husband and wife team Dinh Tran and Khanh Dang opened a food stall at Ponce City Market.

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, has reopened its Athens location. The location is now operated by Tony Warren and Felker Ward. I Heart Mac and Cheese serves up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options.

O’Charley’s, which has several locations in Georgia, has announced a brand-new lunch menu, also known as The Lunch Menu. It will be available during the week between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will only cost $9.99 plus tax. Menu items include a chicken tender wrap, buffalo chicken tender wrap, loaded mac and tender bowl, southwest grilled chicken bowl and grilled chicken and pineapple bowl.

Cherried Mary’s Ice Cream Parlor, a vintage-style shop complete with a large patio, is now open on Canton Street in Roswell. Cherried Mary’s can seat up to 60 guests and will offer one dozen flavors of ice cream. It also offers milkshakes, novelty specials, banana splits, s’mores ice cream sandwiches and other savory snacks.

