Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere

Kenneth Williams
Kenneth Williams(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Kenneth Williams, 52, was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables tells us his body was found at the bottom of an embankment on Belvedere Clearwater Road around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ables says the preliminary investigation revealed no foul play is suspected and the cause of death is pending an autopsy. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Newberry, S.C.

