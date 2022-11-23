Man arrested for kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case.

According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14.

According to the incident report, Cannon unlawfully entered the victim’s residence in Aiken, and forcibly removed her against her will.

The victim told deputies she was then confined to his vehicle when he took her phone and drove her to Charlotte, where Cannon is from.

Cannon continued to hold the victim against her will until the Charlotte Police Department showed up, according to authorities.

The victim’s family told deputies that the victim had texted saying she was on her way to Charleston with a friend.

The family thought it was odd that she was leaving and decided to call her. The family said the victim’s responses were strange, noting that the victim also left her purse and vehicle at the initial location which was abnormal.

The case was turned over for further investigation.

