Leaders serve soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon command team, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett, visited service members as they enjoyed a celebratory Thanksgiving meal this week.

The meal was served by leaders from various Fort Gordon units.

It’s a welcome tradition on Fort Gordon, providing an opportunity for leaders to serve those who serve.

The command team engaged with troops and dining hall staff members during the visit.

Stanton thanked them for their hard work in putting together such an impressive display of carved food and festive decorations.

He then mingled, talking about football (a die-hard Bears fan), West Point (an alum) and the importance of being Army professionals.

Fort Gordon trains 15,000 service members a year at the U.S. Army Cyber and Signal Schools but also has about 9,000 permanently assigned servicemembers.

Fort Gordon houses five dining halls and will be offering a holiday meal to all active-duty service members this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.