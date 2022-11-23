I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve uncovered yet another frustration.

For years, our men and women in uniform have been telling us they’re sick of living in homes on post that has made their families sick.

Senator Jon Ossoff and his office are getting more frustrated, too. Twenty-two days ago, we reported on a letter where he requested leaders to inspect every single housing unit on Fort Gordon to make sure they were safe.

But now, we have a copy of a letter sent the same day, asking simple yet specific questions. The Army hasn’t responded to either one of them.

Full Letter:

It’s been 24 days. As you might imagine, that’s not sitting well with Ossoff.

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

The I-TEAM made the trip to D.C. in April when Ossoff released the results of his eight-month-long investigation into housing conditions , specifically at Fort Gordon.

As the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, he was able to use the power of subpoena to ask Balfour Beatty executives questions under oath.

Balfour Beatty owns and operates housing at Fort Gordon and more than 50 other U.S. military installations. He’s asking what steps the Army is taking to make sure issues are resolved, and housing is safe. He also asks about work order data and if the Army thinks it’s now accurate.

Number three is a question he’s had from the very beginning. Do we need to change any laws to let the Army hold these private companies accountable?

The same goes for mold and other health hazards. Do we need to change laws to take care of those too?

We’ll be reaching out to the Army to see why there’s been radio silence.

