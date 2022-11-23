Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve uncovered yet another frustration.

For years, our men and women in uniform have been telling us they’re sick of living in homes on post that has made their families sick.

Senator Jon Ossoff and his office are getting more frustrated, too. Twenty-two days ago, we reported on a letter where he requested leaders to inspect every single housing unit on Fort Gordon to make sure they were safe.

But now, we have a copy of a letter sent the same day, asking simple yet specific questions. The Army hasn’t responded to either one of them.

Full Letter:

It’s been 24 days. As you might imagine, that’s not sitting well with Ossoff.

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

The I-TEAM made the trip to D.C. in April when Ossoff released the results of his eight-month-long investigation into housing conditions, specifically at Fort Gordon.

As the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, he was able to use the power of subpoena to ask Balfour Beatty executives questions under oath.

Balfour Beatty owns and operates housing at Fort Gordon and more than 50 other U.S. military installations. He’s asking what steps the Army is taking to make sure issues are resolved, and housing is safe. He also asks about work order data and if the Army thinks it’s now accurate.

Number three is a question he’s had from the very beginning. Do we need to change any laws to let the Army hold these private companies accountable?

The same goes for mold and other health hazards. Do we need to change laws to take care of those too?

We’ll be reaching out to the Army to see why there’s been radio silence.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Branch Springs is the newest project from Southeastern Developments. The proposed area for the...
Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere
Richmond County Coroner’s Office.
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on...
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

Latest News

I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year's...
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
Toys for Tots has drop-off locations along Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road at Walmart and...
Here’s how we can make a difference this holiday season
Here’s how we can make a difference during this holiday season
Here’s how we can make a difference during this holiday season