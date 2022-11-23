Here’s how we can make a difference this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re enjoying friends and family this holiday weekend, remember this can be a tough time for some in our community.

Here’s how can we help make a difference. This year Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations in Augusta, one being in the News 12 NBC 26 lobby. Our business office opens back up on Monday, and you can donate Monday through Dec. 14 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They made a huge impact in Augusta last year, and they’re hoping to do the same this year, but since they started collecting toys on Oct. 1, it’s been quite the struggle.

Toys for Tots distributed more than 50,000 toys to almost 22,000 children in Augusta. Local Coordinator Anne Woods says they’re not seeing a great turnout in donations so far this year.

“For donations, we’ve only collected about 150 toys, and most of the toys that we have collected are for the three to five age group. When it comes to our six-year-old children and up, we always are struggling,” she said.

Woods says they’ve received almost 1,000 applicants this year. They also serve 30 organizations and 18 schools. She worries that without donations from the community, they won’t be able to get toys to everyone they serve.

“No child should be left behind, and on Christmas morning, every child should have at least two brand new toys,” said Woods.

They’re urging those who have applied to come and turn in their paperwork so it can be processed. Toys for Tots has drop-off locations along Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road at Walmart and Walgreens and their warehouse on 15th Street.

You can apply for toys and make a monetary donation on their website. Toys for Tots is urgently in need of toys for older children ages six and up.

