Gov. Brian Kemp lending more support to Herschel Walker in Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only days after making his first campaign stop with Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp is appearing in a new advertisement airing over Thanksgiving.

The ad, titled “Partners,” is the first time Georgia’s newly re-elected governor has appeared with Walker, who is hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff for the U.S. Senate.

The ad opens with a reporter asking President Joe Biden after the Nov. 8 midterms, “What in the next two years do you intend to do differently?”

“Nothing ... I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way,” Biden answers. The ad then cuts away to Kemp who says, “Families are struggling because of Biden’s inflation and Washington won’t change unless we make them.”

“Herschel Walker will vote for Georgia, not be another rubber stamp for Joe Biden. That’s why I’m backing Herschel and I hope you’ll join me in voting for him, too,” Kemp says.

Kemp, who won more votes than any Republican on the Nov. 8 ballot, appeared with Walker on Saturday in Cobb County at Adventure Outdoors, which bills itself as the world’s largest gun store.

Kemp handily won re-election on the Nov. 8 in 2022 midterms, once again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams. Neither Walker or Warnock won a majority of votes, and are now locked again in a razor-thin runoff that will determine if the U.S. Senate has a 51-seat Democratic majority or will remain locked at 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris again delivering the tie-breaking vote.

While Kemp is lending more support to Walker, Warnock is bringing in former President Barack Obama for a Dec. 1 campaign appearance.

This is Obama’s second visit to Georgia in as many months. He campaigned for Abrams, as well as for Warnock, at a metro Atlanta rally on Oct. 28, in the latter days of Georgia’s 2022 midterms.

Dozens of counties are offering Saturday early voting this weekend, and all early voting begins Nov. 28.

