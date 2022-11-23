Fire breaks out at Food Lion shopping center on Windsor Spring Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out at a business Wednesday morning on Windsor Spring Road near Interstate 520.

Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the shopping center behind Applebee’s and near Sconyers Barbecue. The Colony Plaza shopping center houses a Food Lion, Planet Fitness, a call center and other businesses.

It wasn’t clear what business was on fire, but it was first reported at 10:11 a.m. at 2115 Windsor Spring Road, according to Richmond County dispatch reports.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.