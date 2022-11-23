Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Fire breaks out at Food Lion shopping center on Windsor Spring Road

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out at a business Wednesday morning on Windsor Spring Road near Interstate 520.

Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the shopping center behind Applebee’s and near Sconyers Barbecue. The Colony Plaza shopping center houses a Food Lion, Planet Fitness, a call center and other businesses.

It wasn’t clear what business was on fire, but it was first reported at 10:11 a.m. at 2115 Windsor Spring Road, according to Richmond County dispatch reports.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

