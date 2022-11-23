Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An election night tie led to a runoff election in Saluda, which will need a special election to finally decide who will fill a vacant seat.

The town of Saluda held a runoff election Tuesday night after a tie during the General Election.

Tuesday’s runoff results for the Mayor showed Miliken Matthews won. He received 244 votes and Amelia Herlong received 200 votes. Matthews had also run unopposed in the City Council Ward 1 race during the General Election.

A representative for the town said a special election will be held to fill the seat in the spring of 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.