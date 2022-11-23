Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda

*
*(WTOC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An election night tie led to a runoff election in Saluda, which will need a special election to finally decide who will fill a vacant seat.

The town of Saluda held a runoff election Tuesday night after a tie during the General Election.

Tuesday’s runoff results for the Mayor showed Miliken Matthews won. He received 244 votes and Amelia Herlong received 200 votes. Matthews had also run unopposed in the City Council Ward 1 race during the General Election.

A representative for the town said a special election will be held to fill the seat in the spring of 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Branch Springs is the newest project from Southeastern Developments. The proposed area for the...
Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception
Kenneth Williams
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere
According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on...
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

The American Red Cross is collecting blood and monetary donations to help with relief efforts...
Blood donations needed now more than ever in CSRA
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Groceries
SNAP snag almost threatens Thanksgiving for local families
Crash
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill
This was the scene of a crash that blocked a and of westbound Interstate 20 on Nov. 23, 2022.
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road