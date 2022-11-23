Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Staying dry most of Thanksgiving with rain moving in late Thanksgiving evening into Friday morning.
RAIN CHANCES THU - SAT
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temps were warmer this afternoon with highs back in the mid to upper 60s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight will be chilly once again in the 40s and low 50s.

Another area of low pressure and an associated front is expected to move through the region Thanksgiving night into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front and the amount of moisture associated with the front. As of now, scattered showers look possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Rain chances look to clear out by midday Sunday. Mornings for the rest of this week look to stay above average in the mid 40s to low 50s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates heading into the holiday!

