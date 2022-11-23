Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road.
It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year.
After the crash, a car was blocking the left lane, and few drivers were aware of the accident as they came up on the site.
ON THE ROAD:
- Here’s what to expect on the road this long holiday weekend
- Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel
First responders hadn’t yet arrived.
Traffic was moving slowly or at a standstill well before the Wheeler Road exit.
The Georgia Department of Transportation showed the wreck was reported at 12:41 p.m., and the agency didn’t expect the roadway to be clear before 1:12 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.