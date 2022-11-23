Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road.

It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year .

After the crash, a car was blocking the left lane, and few drivers were aware of the accident as they came up on the site.

ON THE ROAD:

First responders hadn’t yet arrived.

Traffic was moving slowly or at a standstill well before the Wheeler Road exit.

The Georgia Department of Transportation showed the wreck was reported at 12:41 p.m., and the agency didn’t expect the roadway to be clear before 1:12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.