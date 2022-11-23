Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department have responded to the scene of a farm fire on Banks Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m.

The fire consisted of a combine on fire in the middle of a cotton field.

Aiken Department of Public Safety said there are no injuries and no one is in danger.

