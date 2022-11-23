Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

3rd suspect sought in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man

Ricardo Daggett
Ricardo Daggett(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect is wanted in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Augusta.

Ricardo Daggett, 19, is wanted in connection with the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Daggett was last seen leaving the scene in an unknown make and model SUV, possibly tan. Ricardo Daggett should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in the slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta.

Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records.

According to her arrest warrant, the Augusta resident is accused of aiding and abetting co-defendant Angel Burley, 40, who was arrested soon after the shooting.

A Stephanie Overton is listed on the Lake Forest Hills Elementary website as being a pre-kindergarten teacher at the Augusta school.

Parents of Lake Forest Hills students were sent a note Tuesday afternoon stating that a teacher at the school had been arrested.

“Recently, a Lake Forest Hills Elementary School teacher was arrested and has a pending charge. Once the teacher is released from jail, the teacher will be placed on administrative leave from her duties as a teacher as provided by law,” parents were told. “Pending results of the inquiry required by state licensing officials, appropriate personnel action will be taken. We take the actions of our students and staff seriously and do our best to ensure that our classrooms are focused on teaching and learning.”

ELSEWHERE IN THE REGION:

Hill died after being shot in the right leg around noon Sunday, according to authorities.

Hill was transported to Augusta University Medical Center emergency room, where he died from his injuries just before 1 p.m., according to Sgt. William McCarty.

He was the first of two weekend fatal shooting victims in Augusta. Also on Sunday, Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time in the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive. He died Tuesday of his injuries.

Hill and Coleman are among the latest victims of a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming more than 50 lives. The outbreak has affected communities large and small, but as the CSRA’s largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

