WATCH LIVE: To prevent fires, don’t do this on Thanksgiving

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooking fires are three to four times more likely to occur while in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, and with the holiday around the corner, houses everywhere will soon be cooking for families.

With high heat and a lot of things going on, this could turn bad with forgetting things in ovens and food catching fire.

With this in mind, the Augusta Fire Department will be holding a kitchen safety demonstration at noon today to show how to be as safe as possible in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Watch the live stream above.

