AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays in front of Food Lion on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:33 a.m.

Dispatch said the fire is out and there were no injuries.

As of 12:10 p.m., traffic is clear.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.