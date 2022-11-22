Twins donate allowance to help childhood cancer patients, receive big surprise

Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Even while out shopping for toys, the young twins put others before themselves
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Twins Bradley and Jackson aren’t your average eight-year-olds, proving that giving back can be done at any age.

It all began when their school was raising money for Caring for a Cause, a non-profit organization that offers aid to families of chronically or terminally ill children. Unbeknownst to his parents, Jackson donated all of his allowance money to the organization.

When they later went to give him money he could donate, he told them he had already taken care of it. They couldn’t be prouder, and soon after he and his brother Bradley were teaming up to give back even more.

“The boys asked for more chores, and ended up doing everything from raking leaves to cleaning,” said their mother, Lindsay Parks.

Even while out shopping for toys, the young twins put others before themselves, buying toys for childhood cancer patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The mission to help sick children in need is personal for the twins, with Harrison, a 3-year-old family friend, suffering from cancer. When the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad received words of their generosity, it was time to give something back to them.

Bradley and Jackson were gifted treats from Dunkin as well as each receiving a $250 gift card to the LEGO Store. That wasn’t all, as ANF and United Community Bank also presented a $1,000 check in their names to Caring for a Cause.

“You try to raise your kids to be good kids, and when they do stuff like this and you don’t tell them to go out and do this, it’s just... it’s pretty amazing,” said Lindsay.

Do you know someone who deserves a visit from the Surprise Squad? Let us know! Nominate them here.

