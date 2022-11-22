T.W. Josey’s class of 1994 held its annual community feast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For over 10 years now, T.W. Josey’s class of 1994 holds a community feast for everyone in the neighborhood to come together before Thanksgiving.

This year marks the 13th anniversary since the tradition started. We stopped by to talk to organizers and volunteers about why it’s so important for them to give back.

From day one, this event has always been about serving the Josey community.

Alexander Morment, class of ‘93, says he takes the day off from work to volunteer for multiple reasons.

“Just to see the smile on people’s faces and for us to see it and say ‘thank you.’ ‘God bless you.’ ‘Happy Thanksgiving.’ ‘Happy holidays.’ Just to see them smile,” he said.

The one who started this event 12 years ago says it means even more when you’re giving back to your own neighborhood.

Organizer, Class of ‘94 Shonta Bradley said: “My classmates and other alumni an opportunity to give back to our community from the very high school that we all walked the hallways of. So, it means a lot for us to be able to come back here and give to our community.”

Bradley says she’s served thousands over the years, but to her, it isn’t what this is about.

“We always serve, and we’re happy we don’t really focus on numbers. We focus on the mission, which is just giving, and that’s what we came to do,” she said.

A mission that’s about helping a hand to each other.

“We still have precautions in place or whatever, but we still know that there’s a need, so we’re gonna keep doing it as long as we’re able to do it,” she said.

Even through tough times, this event will continue to go on year after year.

Morment said: “We only doing this today not to get fame and glory, but to show our community that we do care for everyone in each and everyone that’s in our community.”

