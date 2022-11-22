Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Richmond County Marshal’s Office donates to families in need

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office do more than just protect and serve.

They handed out meals to families in need for the holiday season. It included turkeys and other food to enjoy the holidays.

We tagged along for the day to see how they do it. Normally, when you hear the marshal’s office knocking on your door... it’s not good. But today, it is.

“We’re just delivering a Thanksgiving meal for y’all,” said Sergeant Cindy Ashley.

Deputies loaded up their cars with food for families who need it.

Captain James Sabb said: “We want to be a blessing because we’ve been blessed. We want to be a blessing to our community,” he said.

This is the third time the marshal’s office is doing this. Sabb says they picked about 25 families in need through the school system.

“Just to be able to get a turkey and some stuffing and some canned vegetables and some pie, they’re very thankful for that,” he said.

Ashley helped deliver some of those meals.

“I enjoy giving back to the community. I enjoy meeting new people and helping people,” she said.

She says it’s heartwarming to see what this means to these families.

“Being in public service, it makes us feel good to be able to give back to the community,” said Ashley.

