Republicans appealing Saturday early voting ruling in Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Republican Party is appealing Monday’s ruling that effectively will allow Saturday early voting in the state’s hugely important U.S. senate runoff.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court confirmed that Georgia Republican Party, Inc., et al. v. Democratic Party of Georgia, Inc., et al. has been filed in the court’s docket.

Also on Tuesday, the court issued a ruling that gives Democrats until Wednesday at 9 a.m. to file a response.

On Monday, Georgia’s Court of Appeals denied a motion to delay early in-person voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving throughout the state.

The Attorney General’s office filed the motion Monday morning but it was denied later in the day.

“Our Republican coalition has appealed with the Georgia Supreme Court because Georgians deserve better than Democrats scheming to change election laws in the 11th hour,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. “This flawed ruling benefits a handful of wealthy Democrat counties at the expense of basic election integrity and cannot be allowed to stand.”

Early voting for the runoff is required from Nov. 28 until Dec 2. But state law doesn’t allow a Saturday early voting option if it follows a Thursday or Friday state holiday. The weekend before the election is also off-limits.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had issued guidance saying state law doesn’t allow voting this Saturday because it’s the day after a state holiday.

Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued the state, arguing early voting should be allowed that day.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.