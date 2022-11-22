Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies looking for man who fired gun at ATM in Augusta

If your recognize this man, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
If your recognize this man, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting at an ATM earlier this month.

It happened around 3 a.m. Nov. 3 at the SRP Credit Union at 2215 Tobacco Road, according to deputies.

Employees told deputies a man was seen lingering around the ATM. He eventually struck it with his hands multiple times, “flicking off” the cameras and then shooting two to three times at them, a deputy wrote in a report.

On Tuesday, deputies released images of the man who’s wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

