Deputies looking for man who fired gun at ATM in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting at an ATM earlier this month.

It happened around 3 a.m. Nov. 3 at the SRP Credit Union at 2215 Tobacco Road, according to deputies.

Employees told deputies a man was seen lingering around the ATM. He eventually struck it with his hands multiple times, “flicking off” the cameras and then shooting two to three times at them, a deputy wrote in a report.

On Tuesday, deputies released images of the man who’s wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

