Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chilly night ahead for the CSRA with lows dipping down into the upper 30s and 40s across the region. Mostly cloudy skies expected heading into tomorrow morning. Rain looks possible tomorrow into early Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but most model guidance keeps rain totals well below 0.25″. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s tomorrow highly dependent on cloud cover. Most locations will see mostly cloudy skies but period of brief clearing will be possible allowing sunshine to peak through.

Lows Tuesday night will be above average in the mid 40s for most. Temps will be warmer Wednesday into Thanksgiving with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers could linger into the the first portion of Wednesday morning, especially for locations south of I-20.

Another front is expected to move through the region Thanksgiving night into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front and the amount of moisture associated with the front. As of now, scattered showers look possible Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Mornings each day this week look to stay chilly but more seasonal in the mid to low 40s after Tuesday morning. Keep it here for the latest updates over the next few days.

