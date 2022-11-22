Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida. (Credit: WESH, CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - Flager County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot near the Smiles nightclub in Bunnell, Florida.

Anderson was arrested after investigators say he fired a gun inside the club just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses say he had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and then came back with a gun. He put the female in a headlock and held the gun to her head, witnesses say.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson. Detectives say he did fire six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley, 40
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Kenneth Williams, 52
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen
Local foundation helps Richmond County deputy through recovery
Local foundation helps Richmond County deputy through recovery
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman