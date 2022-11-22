Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley
Suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Kenneth Williams
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The Adventist Christian School is hosting the 2022 Neon Color Run on December 3. The run will...
2022 Neon Color Run comes to Augusta at start of Christmas season
The Augusta Fire Department demonstrates the wrong way to fry a turkey.
WATCH LIVE: To prevent fires, don’t do this on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving holiday travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday,...
Thanksgiving holiday travel volume to reach near pre-pandemic level